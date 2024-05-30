Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 May 2024
The Board of Orient Electric at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has accepted the resignation of Desh Deepak Khetrapal (DIN: 02362633) as Director and from the position of Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, to be effective from the close of business hours on 30 May 2024.
The Board also approved the appointment of Ravindra Singh Negi (DIN: 10627944) as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company for a period of five (5) years effective from 31 May 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon