Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Precision Camshafts at its meeting held on 23 May 2024 has decided to shift the registered office of the Company from E 102/103 MIDC AKKALKOT ROAD, SOLAPUR, Maharashtra, India, 413006 to D5 M.I.D.C. Chincholi, Solapur, Maharashtra, India, 413255, subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.