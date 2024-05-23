HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Team Lease Services Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2024.

HEG Ltd lost 11.11% to Rs 2385 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 54523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16750 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd tumbled 9.50% to Rs 3206.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd crashed 6.08% to Rs 221.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67300 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 5.98% to Rs 726.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd dropped 5.64% to Rs 1324.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5108 shares in the past one month.

