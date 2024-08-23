Board of Pro Fin Capital Services approves rights issue up to Rs 33 cr

At meeting held on 22 August 2024

The Board has also approved issue of equity shares by way of rights issue for an amount exceeding Rs 33 crore.

The Board of Pro Fin Capital Services at its meeting held on 22 August 2024 has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 32 crore (comprising of 32,00,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each) to Rs 65 crore (comprising of 65,00,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each).