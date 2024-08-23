Business Standard
Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 August 2024.
Parshva Enterprises Ltd soared 19.85% to Rs 286.45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 975 shares in the past one month.
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd surged 15.97% to Rs 128.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14671 shares in the past one month.
Oriental Trimex Ltd spiked 15.86% to Rs 13.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64325 shares in the past one month.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd jumped 15.85% to Rs 12.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63982 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd spurt 13.87% to Rs 392.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16776 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

