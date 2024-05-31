Business Standard
Board of Quint Digital approves acquisition of 30% stake in Quintype Technologies India

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
At meeting held on 30 May 2024
The Board of Quint Digital at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 has approved acquiring the entire 30% equity stake, held by 360 One Seed Ventures Fund- Series 2 (formerly IIFL Seed Ventures Fund - Series 2) in Quintype Technologies India (CIN: U72200KA2015FLC082998), for an aggregate consideration of Rs 25.42 crore.
Quintype India is a leading AI-powered digital newsroom growth platform that empowers publishers to create, distribute, and monetise their content. Quintype manages over 1Bn monthly pageviews for over 200+ publishers, including marquee brands like BQ Prime, The Quint, Fortune India, Karjalainen, and i-mediat.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

