Yatra Online standalone net profit declines 71.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales decline 17.00% to Rs 74.07 crore
Net profit of Yatra Online declined 71.39% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 74.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 297.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.0789.24 -17 297.12258.36 15 OPM %-0.1515.11 --2.767.19 - PBDT6.9811.44 -39 -1.6513.21 PL PBT2.227.76 -71 -18.90-2.89 -554 NP2.227.76 -71 -18.90-2.99 -532
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

