Business Standard
Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 16.88 crore
Net profit of Asian Lakto Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 284.62% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 37.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.8815.62 8 37.7036.77 3 OPM %8.3510.44 -9.368.73 - PBDT0.740.66 12 1.581.14 39 PBT0.280.12 133 0.670.35 91 NP0.11-0.09 LP 0.500.13 285
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

