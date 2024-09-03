Board of RattanIndia Enterprises appoints directors

At meeting held on 03 September 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of RattanIndia Enterprises at its meeting held on 03 September 2024 has appointed Dr. Virender Singh (DIN: 05215919) as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company with effect from 03 September 2024. The Board has also appointed Ajay Kumar Tandon (DIN: 07087682) as an Additional Director and Independent Director of the Company for five consecutive years, on the terms and conditions as approved by the Board of Directors with effect from 03 September 2024.