Board of Samhi Hotels approves acquisition of Innmar Tourism and Hotels, Bangalore

At meeting held on 04 October 2024The Board of Samhi Hotels at its meeting held on 04 October 2024 has approved the acquisition of Innmar Tourism and Hotels for a consideration of Rs 205 crore (enterprise value). The target owns an operating hotel with 142 rooms in Whitefield, Bangalore along with surplus land for development of an additional 200-220 rooms in the upper upscale segment.
