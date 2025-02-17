Business Standard

Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 February 2025

The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services at its meeting held on 17 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Salila Pantle as Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) (DIN: 10941529) of the Company with effect from 01 April 2025 for a period of two years. She replaces Abhijit Chakravorty who superannuated from the services of State Bank of India with effect from 31 March 2025.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

