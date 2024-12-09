Business Standard
Board of Styrenix Performance Materials approves acquisition of INEOS Thailand

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 December 2024

The Board of Styrenix Performance Materials at its meeting held on 09 December 2024 has approved the proposed acquisition by the Company (through a step down subsidiary) of 100% shareholding of INEOS Styrolution (Thailand) Co.,(INEOS Thailand) from its existing shareholders, i.e. INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (INEOS Germany), INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte. and INEOS Styrolution Hong Kong Company, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent (Proposed Acquisition), in terms of a share sale and purchase agreement between the Company and INEOS Germany (SPA). Pursuant to the Board's approval, the Company has executed the SPA with INEOS Germany today i.e. on 09 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

