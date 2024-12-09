Business Standard
Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves acquisition of Core Diagnostics

Board of Metropolis Healthcare approves acquisition of Core Diagnostics

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 09 December 2024

The Board of Metropolis Healthcare at its meeting held on 09 December 2024 has approved the acquisition of the 100% stake in Core Diagnostics, India, (Core Diagnostics) from its existing shareholder, Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 246.83 crore to be discharged partly by cash and partly by way of preferential issue and allotment of equity shares of the Company (by way of share swap) subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to the completion of acquisition, Core Diagnostics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

