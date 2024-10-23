Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Syngene International approves change in management

Board of Syngene International approves change in management

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 October 2024

The Board of Syngene International at its meeting held on 23 October 2024 has approved the following change in management:

Resignation of Sibaji Biswas, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) from the services of the Company with effect from 30 November 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Appointment of Deepak Jain as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from 01 December 2024.

Appointment of Dr. Jayashree Aiyar as Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the Executive Committee (Senior Management Personnel) of the Company effective from 23 October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Germany

India vs Germany Hockey LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0 | 1 Germany in 2nd quarter

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach

Avg data breach cost hit Rs 19 cr in 2024; 16% Indians know privacy rights

Stock market, Indian market

Market Close Highlights, Oct 23: Sensex sheds 139 pts, Nifty settles below 24,450; IT shares shine

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit rises fivefold to Rs 334 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE: We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war, says PM Modi at Brics summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon