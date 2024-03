At meeting held on 30 March 2024

The Board of Triveni Turbine at its meeting held on 30 March 2024 has approved the appointment of S.N. Prasad as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and (ii) Sachin Parab as Chief Operating Officer (COO), of the Company with effect from 01 April 2024.