Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of United Spirits approves change in directorate

Board of United Spirits approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 September 2024
The Board of United Spirits at its meeting held on 05 September 2024 has approved the following changes in directorate -
1. Resignation of Mamta Sundara, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director (DIN: 05356182) from end of business hours on 30 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
2. Appointment of Preeti Arora (DIN:10768374) as an Additional Director (NonExecutive Non-Independent Director) of the Company effective 1 October 2024.
3. Cessation of directorate on completion of second term of Dr. Indu Shahani, Independent Director (DIN: 00112289) from end of business hours on 29 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anant Ambani

Namibia's drought triggers wildlife culling; Vantara steps in with help

Goldman Sachs

Kamala Harris' tax plan may cut down 5% of corporate profits: Goldman Sachs

IBPS RRB PO 2024

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

PremiumSBI

SBI focuses on JanDhan, trusts, societies to mobilise incremental deposits

EFTA

India-EFTA trade deal: Swiss Federal Council begins ratification process

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon