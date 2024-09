On private placement basis

Axis Bank has today allotted 3,92,500 Fully Paid, Senior, Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Long Term Non-Convertible Debenture (Series - 8) of face value Rs. 1,00,000/- each (Debentures) at par aggregating to Rs. 3,925 crore at a coupon rate of 7.45% p.a. payable annually, on a private placement basis.