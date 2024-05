At meeting held on 30 April 2024

The Board of Vardhman Special Steels at its meeting held on 30 April 2024 has approved capex amounting to Rs 33 crore towards increasing capacity of steel melting shop. The company plans to add 25,000 TPA of billet production to the existing capacity of 2,60,000 TPA.