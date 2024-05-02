Business Standard
SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 3137.63 crore
Net loss of SIS reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 93.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 3137.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2995.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.14% to Rs 190.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 12261.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11345.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3137.632995.66 5 12261.4311345.78 8 OPM %2.684.50 -4.234.33 - PBDT65.83124.19 -47 438.24419.59 4 PBT17.2685.42 -80 271.92284.91 -5 NP-11.6793.11 PL 190.04346.39 -45
First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

