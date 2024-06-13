Business Standard
Board of Vodafone Idea approves preferential issue of shares aggregating Rs 2458 cr

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 June 2024
The Board of Vodafone Idea at its meeting held on 13 June 2024 has approved the issuance of upto 1,66,08,10,804 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each in one or more tranches for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs. 2,458 crore on a preferential basis as under:
(i) Upto 1,02,70,27,024 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 14.80 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 4.80 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 1,520 crore to Nokia Solutions and Networks India, a non-promoter of the Company; and
(ii) Upto 63,37,83,780 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 14.80 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 4.80 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 938 crore to Ericsson India, a non-promoter of the Company.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

