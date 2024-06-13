Board of Vodafone Idea approves preferential issue of shares aggregating Rs 2458 cr

At meeting held on 13 June 2024

(i) Upto 1,02,70,27,024 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 14.80 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 4.80 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 1,520 crore to Nokia Solutions and Networks India, a non-promoter of the Company; and

(ii) Upto 63,37,83,780 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 14.80 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 4.80 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 938 crore to Ericsson India, a non-promoter of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Vodafone Idea at its meeting held on 13 June 2024 has approved the issuance of upto 1,66,08,10,804 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each in one or more tranches for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs. 2,458 crore on a preferential basis as under: