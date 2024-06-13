Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wipro announces strategic collaboration with Siemens

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
To transform automotive software development
Wipro announced a strategic collaboration with Siemens to transform automotive software development through the integration of the PAVE360 software and digital twin technologies from Siemens with Wipro's automotive engineering and digital transformation capabilities.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Designed to address the growing complexity of automotive software development driven by the rapid evolution of the Software Defined Vehicle, this collaboration aims to significantly accelerate the development, testing, and validation of automotive software, leading to higher efficiency and quality, and faster innovation within the automotive sector.
By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtualization, the collaboration will significantly simplify the software development process, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance the overall quality and dependability of automotive software.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon