Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Havells India to invest Rs 60 cr for expansion of AC manufacturing capacity

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Havells India is planning to expand its existing manufacturing capacities of Air Conditioners at Ghiloth and Sricity locations to 15 lakh units per annum at each location, from the existing 9 lakh and 11.2 lakh units, respectively, in order to cater to the increased demand.
The total proposed investment for the above capacity enhancements will be in the range of Rs 50 - 60 crore. The same will be funded through internal accruals and the expected date of completion is Q4 FY 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon