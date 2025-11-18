Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd and Atul Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd spiked 8.08% to Rs 1990.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6208 shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd surged 4.84% to Rs 108.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38030 shares in the past one month.

GMR Airports Ltd soared 4.49% to Rs 102.09. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd gained 4.03% to Rs 132.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Atul Ltd advanced 3.50% to Rs 6226. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1130 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

