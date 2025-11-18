Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance rises after India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings to 'AAA'

PNB Housing Finance rises after India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings to 'AAA'

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance added 2.02% to Rs 936.90 after the company said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded rating of company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bank loans from 'IND AA+' to 'IND AAA' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the upgrade reflects the agencys expectation of PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) receiving timely support in terms of liquidity and equity from Punjab National Bank (PNB), with PNB maintaining its stake in PNBHF and sharing the brand name.

The rating also reflects PNBHFs position among Indias top housing financiers, having seen multiple business cycles.

Moreover, PNBHF has demonstrated consistent improvement in profitability and asset quality and has achieved granularisation of the loan book. It has raised funding at competitive rates and maintained adequate liquidity buffers.

 

India Ratings expects the entitys credit cost to remain modest in the near to medium, given the tightened underwriting norms and retail & granular nature of its loan book.

Also Read

PhysicsWallah share price today

PhysicsWallah Share Price LIVE: Stocks trade at over 30% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

India likely to enter Bloomberg Global Index as FPIs give positive feedback

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Penny stock Deep Diamond India can zoom up to 80% if it conquers the hurdles at ₹10.50 and ₹11.60 levels, suggest tech charts.

Deep Diamond: This penny stock can be a 'gem', zoom up to 80%; hint charts

IMD weather forecast 2025

Heavy rain in Kerala, TN, coastal Andhra; Schools to shut in many regions

However, the performance of its affordable housing finance portfolio, which is at a nascent stage with high growth, remains a monitorable.

PNBHF is a deposit-accepting housing finance company registered under NHB and the Companies Act, 1956. It provides housing loans to individuals for the purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses. It also provides loans against property, loans for commercial property, and loans for purchase of residential plots, and real estate development loans. PNBHF has 356 branches/outreaches mainly located across metro, Tier I and Tier II cities across India. It had dedicated 198 branches for affordable business as on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahanagar Gas shares slide amid Mumbai CNG supply disruption

Mahanagar Gas shares slide amid Mumbai CNG supply disruption

BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

WPIL jumps after South Africa arm wins Rs 426-cr MCWAP2 project

WPIL jumps after South Africa arm wins Rs 426-cr MCWAP2 project

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 544.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 544.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon