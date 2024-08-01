Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.37% to Rs 156.77 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 4.51% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 156.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.156.77116.678.6610.9812.3111.5911.9311.2211.1210.64