Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 392.91 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 145.60% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 392.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.392.91320.7414.2912.4833.1419.4423.0110.7817.026.93