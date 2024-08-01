Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 69.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 181.88 crore

Net profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 69.83% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 181.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.181.88156.568.136.3816.6111.3114.268.3214.868.75