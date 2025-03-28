Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering gains on securing order worth Rs 5 crore

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Bondada Engineering surged 3.86% to Rs 386 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL), had received a work order worth Rs 4.91 crore from SR Power Systems India.

The project entails the supply of 220KV MS tower parts, which are to be delivered to Mancherial, Telangana. The project is set to be executed within one week of receiving drawing approval.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 167.2% to Rs 44.73 crore on a 116.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 800.72 crore in FY24 over FY23.

 

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

