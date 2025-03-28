Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FMCG shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 299.61 points or 1.55% at 19617.75 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (up 5.21%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 5%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 4.07%),Britannia Industries Ltd (up 3.63%),DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 3.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were L T Foods Ltd (up 2.89%), Sanstar Ltd (up 2.78%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 2.67%), Doms Industries Ltd (up 2.52%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 2.51%).

 

On the other hand, GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.18%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 0.72%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 306.95 or 0.66% at 47110.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 59.38 points or 0.41% at 14559.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71.05 points or 0.3% at 23520.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 256.41 points or 0.33% at 77350.02.

On BSE,2160 shares were trading in green, 972 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

