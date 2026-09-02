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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering incorporates SPV Bondada Hindupur BESS Project

Bondada Engineering incorporates SPV Bondada Hindupur BESS Project

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

To develop and maintain 225 MW / 450 MWh BESS project for AP Transco

Bondada Hindupur BESS Project (BHBPL) was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bondada Engineering (BEL), with the specific objective of developing, owning, operating and maintaining the 225 MW / 450 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project awarded by AP Transco under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.

BHBPL has been established as a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to undertake the development and execution of the project, including project financing, procurement, construction, commissioning, ownership, operation and maintenance, as applicable under the project agreements.

The project is designed to provide grid-scale energy storage capacity and associated energy management services, supporting the evolving power requirements of Andhra Pradesh. The BESS infrastructure is expected to play an important role in facilitating renewable energy integration, grid balancing, peak-load management and enhanced power-system flexibility.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST