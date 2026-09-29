Bondada Engineering secures multiple orders worth Rs 146.90 cr

Bondada Engineering has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 146.90 crore. The orders are detailed below:

Bondada Green Engineering, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, has received an order for the supply of 200 Telecom Towers under the BSNL 40GBT project in Gujarat.

Bondada Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, has received an order for the supply of A-class items required for ground mounted Solar power plant in Maharashtra, strengthening the Group's presence in the rapidly growing solar energy value chain.

Bondada E&E, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering Limited, has received an order for the supply of 18 Watt Solar Street Lights (W-LED) in Uttar Pradesh, supporting the Company's growing portfolio of energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions.