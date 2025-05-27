Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering secures Rs 204 cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engineering secures Rs 204 cr LoA from TGGENCO

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Bondada Engineering has secured LOA from Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) for setting up of 100 MWh (50MW x 2 hrs) Battery Energy Storage Systems in Telangana for 'on demand' usage under Tariff-based Global Competitive Bidding with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under Build Own Operate at Shankarpally, Telangana near 400/220KV substation of TGTRANSCO. The value of the order is Rs 204.20 crore.

