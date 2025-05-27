Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index sees modest gains to crawl back above 99 mark

US dollar index sees modest gains to crawl back above 99 mark

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The US dollar index edged up today, rising a bit after recent spate of weakness as markets eyed a critical US inflation reading. US dollar index has come off a three-week low and currently quotes at 99.25, up 0.24% on the day. Meanwhile, US dollar index speculators marginally reduced net short position though it holds near four and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 546 contracts in the data reported through May 20, 2025, showing a slight decrease of 69 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

