Bondada Engineering wins orders of Rs 1132 cr

Bondada Engineering wins orders of Rs 1132 cr

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

From Maharashtra State Power Generation Company

Bondada Engineering has received Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for bulk work orders valued at Rs 1132.24 crore detailed below:

1. EPC contract with the scope of design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Crystalline Ground mounted solar PV power plant under MSKVY 2.0 scheme including 3 years Operation & Maintenance on EPC basis at 33/11 kv across various districts of Maharashtra State amounting to Rs. 763.16 crore including GST.

2. EPC contract for design, engineering, supply (except PV module), unloading of PV modules at the site supplied by MAHAGENCO, erection, testing and commissioning of Crystalline Ground mounted solar PV technology grid interactive distribution agriculture feeder solarization by solar PV power plant under MSKVY 2.0 scheme including 3 years Operation & Maintenance on EPC basis at 33/11 kv across various districts of Maharashtra State amounting to Rs. 369.08 crore including GST.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

