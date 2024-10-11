Volumes jump at Usha Martin Ltd counter

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Usha Martin Ltd witnessed volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46175 shares

Bandhan Bank Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Cummins India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 October 2024.

Usha Martin Ltd witnessed volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46175 shares. The stock increased 11.48% to Rs.409.35. Volumes stood at 46374 shares in the last session.

 

Bandhan Bank Ltd saw volume of 35.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.24% to Rs.205.10. Volumes stood at 7.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd notched up volume of 10740 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3623 shares. The stock rose 1.09% to Rs.4,100.00. Volumes stood at 2941 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 70109 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26142 shares. The stock gained 4.79% to Rs.290.00. Volumes stood at 8316 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd clocked volume of 17612 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9257 shares. The stock lost 4.77% to Rs.3,601.00. Volumes stood at 4283 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

