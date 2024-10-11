Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 296.43 points or 0.67% at 44367.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 8.55%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 5%),Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 4.76%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.3%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.79%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.37%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.28%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.03%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.94%).

On the other hand, Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 2.35%), Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.01%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.78 or 0.14% at 56432.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 30.14 points or 0.18% at 16668.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.65 points or 0.09% at 24975.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 37.18 points or 0.05% at 81574.23.

On BSE,1666 shares were trading in green, 1411 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

