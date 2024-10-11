Business Standard
IREDA Q2 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 388 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) reported standalone net profit of Rs 387.74 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 36.17% as agaisnt Rs 284.73 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 38.49% YoY to Rs 1,629.54 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 459.90 crore in Q2 FY25, up 21.06% as against Rs 379.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Operating profit (before Depreciation, impairment & Tax) stood at Rs 503.19 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 36% as compared with Rs 370.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

 

Cost of borrowings fell to 7.80% in Q2 FY25 from 7.85% in Q2 FY24.

Interest income stood at Rs 1,577.04 crore in Q2 FY25, up 36.78% to Rs 1,152.95 crore in Q2 FY24. Net interest margin increased from 3.17% to 3.34% in Q2 FY25.

Yield on loan assets (gross) stood at 9.92% as on 30 September 2024 as comapred with 9.77% as on 30 September 2023.

CRAR declined to 20.24% as on 30 September 2024 as compared with 20.92% as on 30 September 2023. Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 52.98% as on 30 September 2024 as compared with 48.11% as on 30 September 2023.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 33.16% to Rs 771.44 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 579.31 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 3139.82 crore in Q2 FY25, up 35.34% year on year.

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on March 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

The scrip rose 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 234.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

