Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 112.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.87% to Rs 95.50 croreNet profit of Borana Weaves rose 112.10% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.87% to Rs 95.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales95.5070.81 35 OPM %22.6816.49 -PBDT24.6313.79 79 PBT20.4410.39 97 NP16.657.85 112
