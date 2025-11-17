Monday, November 17, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power and Instrumentation hits the roof as Q2 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof as Q2 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 165.50 after its consolidated net profit jumped 21.07% to Rs 4.71 crore on 27.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 70.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax for the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 6.33 crore, registering a 21.73% jump from Rs 5.20 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 27.74% YoY to Rs 64.56 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Purchase of stock in trade stood at Rs 65.71 crore (up 20.53% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 1.12 crore (up 17.84% YoY) during the period under review.

 

SKF India reported a 19.8% year-on-year increase in EBITDA, which rose to Rs 7.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 6.04 crore in Q2 FY25.

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, MD, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), said, We are pleased to report a good performance in Q2 & H1 FY26, reflecting the companys focus on execution excellence, operational discipline, and sustained growth across key business segments.

The quarter delivered healthy improvement in both revenue and profitability, supported by a strong order inflow and efficient project management. During the period, the company secured significant orders under government-led rural electrification schemes, further reinforcing its presence in critical national infrastructure initiatives.

PIGL also progressed its strategic investment in Peaton Electrical Company , which will enhance backward integration and create synergies in manufacturing and technology collaboration. Looking ahead, the company remains confident of leveraging Indias continued emphasis on power distribution modernization and renewable energy expansion.

With a strong order book, deep domain expertise, and a growing presence across power, infrastructure, and renewable segments, PIGL is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

