Borosil Renewables allots 78.80 lakh warrants and 18.86 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Borosil Renewables has allotted 78,80,436 warrants to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter category and 18,86,793 equity shares to Promoter / Promoter Group, on a preferential basis. Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,24,66,748 divided into 13,24,66,748 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 /- each.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

