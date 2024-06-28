Business Standard
Bosch Ltd Slides 1.63%

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Bosch Ltd has added 10.53% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in BSE Auto index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX
Bosch Ltd fell 1.63% today to trade at Rs 34400.05. The BSE Auto index is down 0.14% to quote at 57238.86. The index is up 6.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.08% and Cummins India Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 66.89 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

