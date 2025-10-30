Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 1383.37 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 36.58% to Rs 162.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 118.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 1383.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1072.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1383.371072.16 29 OPM %23.7027.23 -PBDT272.03235.28 16 PBT195.55166.35 18 NP162.50118.98 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 315.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 315.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rushabh Precision Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 33.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 33.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon