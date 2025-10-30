Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 36.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.03% to Rs 1383.37 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 36.58% to Rs 162.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 118.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.03% to Rs 1383.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1072.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1383.371072.16 29 OPM %23.7027.23 -PBDT272.03235.28 16 PBT195.55166.35 18 NP162.50118.98 37
