Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 33.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.79% to Rs 2050.40 croreNet profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 33.27% to Rs 191.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.79% to Rs 2050.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1786.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2050.401786.25 15 OPM %16.3923.14 -PBDT359.89457.15 -21 PBT255.91372.89 -31 NP191.37286.79 -33
