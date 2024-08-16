Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.89%, NIFTY climbs 1.65%

Business Standard
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 2.89% at 40878.25 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd jumped 7.07%, L&T Technology Services Ltd added 5.91% and Wipro Ltd rose 4.26%. The Nifty IT index has increased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 26.73% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.49% and Nifty Media index gained 2.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.65% to close at 24541.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.68% to close at 80436.84 today.
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

