Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.2%

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.2%

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5675, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5675, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25109.55. The Sensex is at 82487.47, up 0.36%. Britannia Industries Ltd has risen around 1.19% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55802.7, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94370 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5698.5, up 1.38% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

