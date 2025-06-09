Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 0.07%, up for fifth straight session

Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1321.8, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.24% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.18% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1321.8, up 0.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25117.25. The Sensex is at 82511.15, up 0.39%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 10.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21684.4, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1320.2, up 0.24% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 8.24% in last one year as compared to a 7.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.18% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 20.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

