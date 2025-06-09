Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 194.06, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% gain in NIFTY and a 10.35% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 194.06, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25109.55. The Sensex is at 82487.47, up 0.36%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 3.33% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35924.05, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 195.04, up 1.63% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% gain in NIFTY and a 10.35% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

