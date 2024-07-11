Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 0.25%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5770, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.29% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG.
Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5770, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24286.75. The Sensex is at 79768.15, down 0.2%. Britannia Industries Ltd has risen around 6.08% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59349.6, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.55 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5778.7, up 0.25% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 13.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.29% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 66.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Akashalabdhi

Indian firm aims to launch 'space habitat' by 2027, in talks with SpaceX

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Finance Minister

FinMin notifies GSTR-1A, allows taxpayers to amend outward supply form

fisheries, fish

Centre to launch 125-plus fisheries projects in Tamil Nadu on Friday

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices log gains, breadth positive; Sensex down 150 pts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon