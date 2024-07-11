Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mallcom (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2024.
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mallcom (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1535.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3232 shares in the past one month.
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 52.94. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13084 shares in the past one month.
HPL Electric & Power Ltd spiked 18.56% to Rs 556.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94628 shares in the past one month.
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd exploded 18.51% to Rs 53.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd jumped 17.03% to Rs 393.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9288 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, omar

J-K polls will prove supremacy of security forces over terrorists: Omar

BSP

Haryana Assembly elections: INLD to join hands with former ally BSP

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices log gains, breadth positive; Sensex down 200 pts

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan, US relationship would only get better: President Lai to US envoy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon