Mallcom (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2024.

Mallcom (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1535.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3232 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 52.94. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13084 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd spiked 18.56% to Rs 556.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94628 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd exploded 18.51% to Rs 53.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd jumped 17.03% to Rs 393.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9288 shares in the past one month.

