Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Currency in circulation up 6.1% on year

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 35.71 lakh crore as on July 5, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 0.5% on the week to Rs 47.17 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.1% on a year ago basis compared to 4.4% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 1.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.9%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, omar

J-K polls will prove supremacy of security forces over terrorists: Omar

BSP

Haryana Assembly elections: INLD to join hands with former ally BSP

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap, SmallCap indices log gains, breadth positive; Sensex down 200 pts

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan, US relationship would only get better: President Lai to US envoy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon